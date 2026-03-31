How can your organization prepare for PPWR and turn compliance into a cost opportunity?

On May 28th, ImpactBuying is hosting an intimate PPWR Masterclass.

During this half-day session, we will take a deep dive into the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and what it means for your organization. As requirements evolve across the EU, companies must rethink how they manage packaging data, supplier documentation, and recyclability performance.

PPWR is not just a compliance exercise. It will directly impact cost structures, packaging design and supplier collaboration.

This masterclass brings together retailers, producers, and industry experts to provide practical guidance on how to prepare efficiently, reduce risk, and identify cost-saving opportunities.

What will you learn?

The impact of PPWR on packaging strategy, cost structures, and operations

Key regulatory requirements and timelines from 2026 to 2040

How EPR fees and recyclability requirements affect your cost exposure

The importance of supplier data, documentation, and verification

Practical steps to build a PPWR-ready packaging dataset

How to identify packaging optimization and cost-saving opportunities

Why attend?

Understand your current level of PPWR readiness

Identify risks and cost exposure within your packaging portfolio

Learn how to structure packaging data and documentation

Gain practical tools and frameworks to start immediately

Exchange experiences with peers facing similar challenges

Program (Morning Session)

08:30 – 09:00 : Walk-in and coffee, bites

: Walk-in and coffee, bites 09:00 – 09:45 : Opening and introduction to PPWR

: Opening and introduction to PPWR 09:45 – 10:30 : Understanding PPWR: requirements, timelines, and impact

: Understanding PPWR: requirements, timelines, and impact 10:30 – 11:00 : Break

: Break 11:00 – 11:45 : From compliance to cost: Workshop on risks and opportunities

: From compliance to cost: Workshop on risks and opportunities 11:45 – 12:30 : How to prepare: Plan in action on data, suppliers, and implementation

: How to prepare: Plan in action on data, suppliers, and implementation 12:30 – 13:00: ImpactBuying approach, tools, and client use cases

Who should attend this event?

Retailers, producers, and traders responsible for packaging, sustainability, procurement, or compliance.

The event will be in English and tickets are 295.00 Euro for the half-day program including coffee, breakfast bites, lunch, and drinks.

Speciaal voor bezoekers van deze website krijg je tot met 30 april 25,- korting met de code Duurzaam25.

Registration/More information