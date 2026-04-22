Webinar ‘Mastering LCAs, PCFs, and EPDs for global compliance’

Streamline LCA calculation with Green Earth

In an era of tightening global regulations and green procurement requirements, vague sustainability claims are no longer enough. To remain competitive, businesses must move towards third-party verified, data-driven carbon transparency.

Join Green Earth and our new partners at One Click LCA for an in-depth exploration into the technical and strategic world of Life Cycle Assessments (LCA). Whether you are aiming to lower the embodied carbon of a construction project or need to generate a Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) for a specific SKU, this session provides a clear path forward.

We will showcase how our new partnership simplifies the complex data-gathering process, allowing you to move from raw data to a published Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) faster and more accurately than ever before.

We will cover value propositions for key target industries, how to use verified EPDs to win bids, and how to navigate 2026 mandates from frameworks like CSRD and CPR.

Agenda

01 Introduction

Learn more about your host, Green Earth, and our partnership with One Click LCA.

02 Defining the terms

A breakdown of LCAs, PCFs, and EPD (the verified document).

03 The regulatory landscape

Why “optional” reporting is becoming mandatory in 2026 and how to get ready for it.

04 Benefits to business

What businesses stand to gain from this new framework, with a focus on key target industries.

05 The Green Earth solution

A live look at the One Click LCA interface and how we support your data journey.

06 Q&A

Open session for participants to ask questions and discuss practical applications.

Host & Speakers

Ferdia O’Leary, Carbon Footprint Manager Green Earth

Manal Aimam, Account Management Specialist WEU One Click LCA

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