Webinar: How to integrate Biodiversity into your organization’s strategy?

Wanneer

26/05/2026    
16:00 - 17:00
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Waar

Online webinar
Webinar: How to integrate Biodiversity into your organization’s strategy?

To wrap up Biodiversity Week (15–25 May), KPMG invites you to a concise webinar on integrating biodiversity into strategic decision-making.

Together with Naturalis and DLL Group, we discuss:

  • What biodiversity means for organizations in 2026
  • Key regulatory and framework developments (incl. TNFD, SBTN)
  • How biodiversity risks and opportunities affect business decisions
  • Practical insights from the financial sector

Speakers:
Faiza Oulahsen, Wouter Huurman, Vera Moll (KPMG)
Representative, Naturalis Biodiversity Center
Jacky Aliperti (DLL Group)

More information/registration

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