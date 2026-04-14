Webinar: How to integrate Biodiversity into your organization’s strategy?

To wrap up Biodiversity Week (15–25 May), KPMG invites you to a concise webinar on integrating biodiversity into strategic decision-making.

Together with Naturalis and DLL Group, we discuss:

What biodiversity means for organizations in 2026

Key regulatory and framework developments (incl. TNFD, SBTN)

How biodiversity risks and opportunities affect business decisions

Practical insights from the financial sector

Speakers:

Faiza Oulahsen, Wouter Huurman, Vera Moll (KPMG)

Representative, Naturalis Biodiversity Center

Jacky Aliperti (DLL Group)

More information/registration