Webinar: How to integrate Biodiversity into your organization’s strategy?

To wrap up Biodiversity Week (15–25 May), KPMG invites you to a concise webinar on integrating biodiversity into strategic decision-making.
Together with Naturalis and DLL Group, we discuss:
- What biodiversity means for organizations in 2026
- Key regulatory and framework developments (incl. TNFD, SBTN)
- How biodiversity risks and opportunities affect business decisions
- Practical insights from the financial sector
Speakers:
Faiza Oulahsen, Wouter Huurman, Vera Moll (KPMG)
Representative, Naturalis Biodiversity Center
Jacky Aliperti (DLL Group)
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