Leading in Today’s Complexity with Prof. Peter Senge

A rare opportunity to engage directly with world-renowned thinker Prof. Peter Senge in a private setting for a select group of participants

Invitation for business, institutions, non-profits, the SDG & IDG community

A fish does not see the water it swims in. It assumes it understands the world, while being fully shaped by something it cannot perceive.

Until it leaves.

In many ways, this is not so different for those of us working across organisations, institutions, and initiatives.

We lead teams.

We design strategies.

We collaborate across sectors.

We act with intention.

And yet, much of what we create remains shaped by the systems we are trying to change.

We keep planning. We keep aligning. We keep delivering. But the larger system itself barely shifts.

Our efforts to create change are not falling short because of lack of commitment or capability, but because they are often operating within the same system logic and subtle assumptions they seek to transform.

In ways that are hard to see, how we collaborate, decide, lead and seek to deliver results are often part of what keeps the system as it is. But we are so focused on the urgent problems we face that we have little attention on whether we are willing to see and show up differently and what this means specifically.

THE INVITATION

Join a private dialogue and working session with Prof. Peter Senge.

This is not a conference.

It is not a networking event.

It is a space for reflection, inquiry, co-creation, and honest conversation among those actively navigating the complexity of deep change in their work.

The invitation is to explore:

What might we not be seeing in the systems we are trying to change?

How do our ways of working reinforce the very patterns we want to shift?

What does it mean to work with systems across organisational boundaries?

What kinds of leadership are needed when there are no clear answers?

How to nurture personal and relational well-being and resilience in times of collapse?

Across sectors, we are seeing:

Increasing complexity without corresponding clarity

More collaboration, but not always more coherence

Strong intentions and serious effort, but limited systemic shift

This creates a growing gap between what we aim for and what actually changes.

Closing

The session is designed to prioritise depth of dialogue, meaningful exchange and reflection.

This invitation is extended to those who feel ready to question not only the systems they are part of, but how they themselves contribute to shaping them.

About

Peter Senge is a renowned systems scientist, lecturer, and influential strategist who revolutionized organizational thinking & systems thinking with his concept of the learning organization, introduced in The Fifth Discipline, widely praised by Harvard Business Review. His work emphasizes learning capabilities that align personal and collective goals, and has shaped the fields of organizational learning and sustainability. He is a Sr Lecturer at MIT School of Management and Founding Chair of the Society for Organizational Learning.

Hosted by

→ Prof. Peter Senge (MIT), Bestselling Author and Leading Thinker on Organisational Learning and Sustainability (known from ‘The Fifth Discipline’)

→ Mila Aliana (board member, Inner Development Goals Foundation), Ivy de Bruijn (SDG Nederland) & Madeleine McGirk Rutherford (ITAC)

Register