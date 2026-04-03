Webinar ‘B Corp AI Agent’

Preparing for B Corp (re)certification often means working through piles of policies, procedures and documentation to understand whether you meet the requirements. It’s valuable, but time-consuming.

Together with Agents for Change, The Terrace developed a B Corp AI Agent to support you throughout the certification process — from initial analysis to implementation and submission.

The Agent helps you to:

✓ Analyse existing documentation against the most recent B Corp Standards

✓ Identify gaps and define improvement actions

✓ Structure and manage your implementation workflow

✓ Get input to support your certification submission

The result? Clear insight into where you stand and what to do next, so you can focus on making real impact.

What to expect:

An introduction to the B Corp AI Agent

A live demo

Explanation on how to use it throughout your B Corp journey

Curious to see how it works and what it can mean for your organisation? Join our online webinar, free of charge!

Register here