United Nations Global Compact issues new report to help companies advance human rights

The United Nations Global Compact published a new report to help the business sector advance human rights. To be distributed at the 2019 United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva next week, the publication — Navigating the Future of Business and Human Rights: Good Practice Examples — addresses how companies can embed human rights into their corporate strategies and advance people-centred solutions to growing global challenges.

“In a rapidly-shifting world, human rights have proven to be a grounding force for leaders of all kinds. Business respect for human rights is about investing in your workforce: retaining good talent, promoting respect for diversity and ensuring workers’ rights are protected,” said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact who will speak at the Forum on 26 November. “Companies that respect human rights are sending a signal to consumers, investors and the public that they are a trustworthy brand and serious about sustainability.”

Designed to help businesses drive change by understanding pressing social sustainability trends and putting human rights at the core of business practices, the publication spans major human rights themes for business leaders which include the future of work, climate justice, effective remedy and grievance mechanisms, migrant rights, gender equality, due diligence and tackling working poverty.

The publication includes data from the UN Global Compact Progress Report 2019 and CEO Study, and builds on last year’s report, Human Rights: The Foundation of Sustainable Business, which highlighted corporate implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in celebration the 70th anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights.

The UN Forum on Business and Human Rights from 25–27 November is the world’s largest annual gathering on business and human rights with more than 2,000 participants from Government, business and civil society. The UN Human Rights Council established the Forum in 2011 to serve as a global platform to discuss trends and challenges in the implementation of the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and promote dialogue and cooperation on issues linked to business and human rights.

