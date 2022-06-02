The United Nations Global Compact today announced 10 new SDG Pioneers — business leaders who are doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the implementation of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on human rights, environment, labor and anti-corruption. Iris van Wanrooij, Program Manager Corporate Social Responsibility, EMMA Safety Footwear, from the Netherlands is one of these ten as the ‘SDG Pioneer in Supply Chain Sustainability’.

The global search focused on professionals working at any level in a company participating in the UN Global Compact with the winners selected coming from every continent. Their work spans various areas from climate mitigation and adaptation to circular economy and digital transformation.

“Business has a critical role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and improving our world. Global challenges – ranging from food crises, climate and water, to poverty, conflict and inequality – are in need of solutions that the private sector can help deliver. These exceptional professionals, this year’s SDG Pioneers, show exactly what can be done by business to make a difference that not only serves shareholders but also society at large,” said Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact.

The 2022 SDG Pioneers announced at the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit today are:

Gustavo Cirigliano, Chief Executive Officer, Sofis Solutions, Uruguay

Denise Hills, Sustainability Director for Latin America, Natura &Co, Brazil

Viktor Ivanchyk, Chief Executive Officer, Astarta-Kyiv, Ukraine

Vera Karmeback, Sustainability Manager, RA International, United Arab Emirates

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Chief Executive Officer, Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd, India

David Orr, Trade and Investment Account Leader, Mott MacDonald, United Kingdom

Gabriel Tan, Director, GUAVA Amenities Pte Ltd, Singapore

Chong Tong, Science & Technology Administrator, Suzhou Power Supply Company of State Grid Corporation of China, China

Dimitar Tsotsorkov, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Asarel-Medet JSC, Asarel-Medet JCS, Bulgaria

Iris van Wanrooij, Program Manager Corporate Social Responsibility, EMMA Safety Footwear, the Netherlands

With this award, it is hoped the SDG Pioneers will continue to champion the Sustainable Development Goals in their local communities, inspiring others to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

The SDG Pioneer entries were judged by a panel from the UN Global Compact Expert Network, alongside previous SDG Pioneers and representatives from academia and UN agencies. The selection criteria included the individuals’ commitment to embedding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their companies’ core strategies and their efforts to advance the SDGs as well as their engagement with the UN Global Compact and its Local Networks.

The 2022 SDG Pioneers were announced during the UN Global Leaders Summit 2022.