G-Star RAW Launches Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold Icons Rang

G-Star RAW has introduced a range of stretch denim icons for Spring 2020. Each product in the range, which includes the brand’s best-selling icons: 3301 jeans and jacket, D-Staq, Janeh, Kate, Tedie jeans and Scutar jacket, is Cradle to Cradle Certified at the Gold level. Each item in the icons range is produced using only renewable energy and zero harmful chemicals — including the indigo dyeing and the making and washing of the garments, which are also 100% recyclable.

“By using Cradle to Cradle Certified to power successive innovations and supply chain collaboration in the development and production of denim, G-Star RAW is accelerating positive transformation for the industry,” said Dr. Christina Raab, Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute vice president of strategy and development.

The first company to introduce Cradle to Cradle Certified denim fabric at the Gold level, G-Star RAW has long been committed to scaling its sustainability efforts. By using each of its sustainable innovations as a building block for the next — and making these technologies openly accessible — the company also seeks to contribute to positive change in the denim industry.

After launching several denim capsules incorporating most, but not all of G-Star RAW’s sustainability innovations, the application of these technologies to the icons range is a next-step in further combining and scaling the company’s sustainability efforts.

“By continuously expanding the sustainable offer throughout our collections and providing more responsible choices, we are making it easier for our customers to join the change,” said Sofie Schop, G-Star RAW sustainability director.