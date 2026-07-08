Webinar: Navigating the EU Forced Labour Regulation (FLR)

Supply chain due diligence is rapidly moving up the business agenda. Regulations such as the CSDDD, EUDR and the EU Forced Labour Regulation (FLR) all build on the same foundations: the OECD Guidelines and the UN Guiding Principles. Together, they are increasing expectations around supply chain transparency, risk management and responsible business conduct.

The FLR introduces a clear requirement: products linked to forced labour cannot be placed on, or exported from, the EU market. While enforcement starts in 2027, many companies are asking what this means in practice and where they should focus their efforts today.

In this webinar, you will gain more information on the practical implications of the FLR and discuss how organizations can navigate uncertainty while strengthening their supply chain due diligence approach. We will focus on no-regret actions: building on existing due diligence processes, improving supply chain visibility, prioritizing the areas of highest risk, and preparing for increasing scrutiny from regulators and stakeholders.

Topics include:

The FLR in the broader EU due diligence landscape

What the FLR means in practice

Building on existing due diligence efforts

No-regret actions companies can take today

The session will be hosted online. We look forward to welcoming you.

Speakers

Jerwin Tholen

Partner, EMA Center of Excellence Supply Chain & Human Rights, KPMG

Brigitte Campfens

Director Supply Chain & Human Rights, KPMG

Aly Galef

Senior Manager Subject Matter Expert, KPMG

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