Virtual Open House 2024 Q1 UN Global Compact Network NL

Wanneer

29/02/2024    
10:00 - 11:00
Download ICS Google Calendar iCalendar Office 365 Outlook Live

Waar

Online webinar
Online, Online
Online webinar
Virtual Open House 2024 Q1 UN Global Compact Network NL

Join our virtual Open House and Q&A session to learn how to navigate your journey toward sustainability and explore how your organization – regardless of its size and level of sustainability knowledge – can make a difference by joining the Dutch network of the UN Global Compact!

During the Open House, we will cover:

– Overview of the United Nations Global Compact and the local network UN Global Compact NL.
– The range of resources, training, toolkits, programmes, and support available to the participants of the UN Global Compact globally and locally in The Netherlands.
– Upcoming deadlines and opportunities for new participants.

Register

Kaart wordt geladen...