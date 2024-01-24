Virtual Open House 2024 Q1 UN Global Compact Network NL

Join our virtual Open House and Q&A session to learn how to navigate your journey toward sustainability and explore how your organization – regardless of its size and level of sustainability knowledge – can make a difference by joining the Dutch network of the UN Global Compact!

During the Open House, we will cover:

– Overview of the United Nations Global Compact and the local network UN Global Compact NL.

– The range of resources, training, toolkits, programmes, and support available to the participants of the UN Global Compact globally and locally in The Netherlands.

– Upcoming deadlines and opportunities for new participants.

