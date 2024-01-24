World Energy Council – 26th Congress Rotterdam

REDESIGNING ENERGY FOR PEOPLE AND PLANET

The 26th World Energy Congress is a critical turning point for leadership on clean and inclusive energy transitions worldwide and an opportunity to spring forward in redesigning energy for people and planet.

“Against a backdrop of new energy insecurity concerns and the increasing damages that climate change is inflicting on the Earth’s natural life support system, it is neither easy nor enough to translate net zero roadmaps into reality. It is important to develop a shared and deeper understanding of the role of increasingly diverse energy systems in enabling a safe operating space for humanity. It is urgent to involve more people and communities and identify leading practices in inclusive implementation. The best way forward is to support diverse regions in leading with and learning from each other and appreciate the diversity of place-based, clean and just energy transitions.” – Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO, World Energy Council

The World Energy Congress is the world’s longest-established energy event, having shaped the global energy agenda for a century. In today’s unpredictable, turbulent and fast-shifting world, the 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam will be the most important energy convening of the next decade.

The only global energy event convening 150+ C-suite speakers and 70+ Ministers, alongside 7,000+ international energy stakeholders, the Congress enables the highest levels of government-to-government dialogue and unites businesses and communities of all shapes and sizes. This four-day event bridges sectors, geographies, generations and systems to make faster, fairer, and more far-reaching energy transitions happen.

Under the theme ‘Redesigning energy for people and planet,’ an impact-focused content programme of 60+ sessions is built on the collective insights and experience of the Council’s unique global network of over 3,000 member organisations and presence in more than 100 countries. With a world-class exhibition and unparalleled networking opportunities, the 26th World Energy Congress will challenge conventional thinking and drive action to progress clean, fair and inclusive energy transitions in all world regions.

Co-hosted by the World Energy Council and the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and taking place from 22-25 April 2024, this edition celebrates 100 years since the Council’s formation and the first World Energy Congress. As the independent and pragmatic voice of the global energy agenda, only the Council has the deeply local and globally networked convening power to progress a better energy future for all.

More information