Thematic Breakfast UNHCR’s Refugee Environmental Protection Fund (REP Fund)

Are you a CEO, CSR Director, Sustainability Leader, or ESG decision-maker looking to drive real impact?

Join UNHCR Netherlands on Friday, 10 April, for a Thematic Breakfast at Adyen HQ in Amsterdam, focused on UNHCR’s Refugee Environmental Protection Fund (REP Fund). The session will feature a keynote by Pilar Pedrinelli, lead of the REP Fund.

The REP Fund is the first initiative of its kind to combine climate action, ecosystem restoration, and innovative finance in displacement settings at scale — addressing environmental degradation while delivering tangible benefits for both refugees and host communities.

Why join?

Learn how the REP Fund combines climate action, environmental restoration, and protection outcomes at scale.

Explore opportunities to engage as a corporate partner

Understand how verified carbon credits generated through the REP Fund can contribute to your company’s net-zero and ESG commitments

Connect with sustainability leaders

Limited spots available. RSVP with Sophia Lasschuijt, Partnerships Manager, via lasschui@unhcr.org

Kindly confirm by 31 March 2026