Steward Ownership Festival Amsterdam (SOFA)

Do you want to (further) explore steward ownership? At Steward Ownership Festival Amsterdam you meet the founders, investors, advisors and policymakers who are shaping an economy that’s built to last.

In one day you learn from pioneers, experts and peers. Get inspired and take a next step with steward ownership at SOFA, on Thursday 8 October in Amsterdam. Get your tickets now to secure your spot!

Sectors in the spotlight

Three sectors we’re exploring at the Steward Square during SOFA:

Housing

Can we build houses that own themselves? To make housing more participative and affordable for generations to come, we should redesign the ownership of buildings and neighbourhoods. Together with steward-owned construction company TBI, CrowdBuilding and others, we explore how houses can own themselves.

Digital autonomy

Can we protect our vital digital infrastructure? Our digital infrastructure depends heavily on big tech, which creates systemic risks, especially in the current geopolitical climate. To guarantee continuity and safety, we should choose European alternatives and protect them from hostile takeovers. At SOFA we explore how steward ownership can be a foundation for our digital sovereignty.

Healthcare

Can we make sure healthcare providers put people and purpose over profit? While private equity funds have a growing interest in healthcare, steward ownership can prevent profit from being extracted at the expense of the quality of care. Together with frontrunners we explore how steward ownership gives healthcare companies the freedom to stay purpose-driven.

SOFA is for you, you and you!

For founders

Explore the potential of steward ownership for your company: from best practices in legal structuring to cooperating with investors and successfully operating as a steward-owned company. Meet other founders and hear the stories of famous pioneers.

For investors

Get the latest insights into investing in steward-owned companies in all lifecycle stages, from start-up to succession. Meet founders and other investors to grow your network.

For advisors

Get the latest insights about successful transitions into steward ownership and operating as a steward-owned company. From legal structuring to developing steward boards.

For policymakers

Get inspired by the potential for steward ownership to build local and national economies. Strengthen our strategic autonomy, future competitiveness and wellbeing with steward ownership.

For academia

Get first hand insights about how steward ownership works in practice, including legal best practices, the opportunities and challenges companies face and how research can contribute to the further development.

More information/registration