Energy and Sustainability Research Institute Groningen (ESRIG) is hosting the 2027 Groningen Sustainability Conference from 05 to 10 April 2027 in Groningen. We are calling to save the date for the conference. Submissions for sessions and abstracts, including the registration process and fees, will follow soon.

The 2027 Groningen Sustainability Conference (GSC) aims to reflect on the lessons of the Sustainable Development Goals and foster forward-looking dialogue on the sustainable transformations beyond 2030. By bringing together science, academia, civil society, the private sector, policy, and governance, the conference will stocktake lessons learned from the SDGs to inform renewed actions that accelerate progress toward the SDGs and make the post-2030 agenda more science-based, inclusive, and SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound). Alongside reflection on the SDGs, the conference will engage with the major transformations shaping sustainable futures beyond 2030, including resilient societies, climate action, health and well-being, and the opportunities and risks of AI and digitalization.

Why Groningen?

Groningen is for those who go further. Located in the northern Netherlands, the city combines an international university, a strong culture of innovation, and a region undergoing major sustainability transitions. Groningen is investing in renewable energy, hydrogen, circular innovation, sustainable mobility, and healthier urban living. The city has set an ambitious goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2035, making it a relevant setting for discussing how long-term goals can be translated into concrete local action. The University of Groningen strengthens this setting through interdisciplinary research, education, and partnerships on sustainability science, energy transitions, health and well-being, digitalization, and governance. Many of the conference themes are therefore not only topics of debate but part of ongoing research, policy, and practice.

Conference Objectives

The conference takes place at a pivotal moment. In 2027, the United Nations will hold its final SDG Summit, as it increasingly turns its attention to the shape of future sustainability agendas. The 2027 GSC offers an opportunity to contribute ideas, evidence, and partnerships to that wider process, while also helping accelerate action in the remaining years of the SDGs.

The specific objectives of our conference are threefold:

To bring together various stakeholders to discuss their lessons from the SDGs and share ideas for a post-2030 Agenda.

To build and foster stakeholder collaboration to prepare for the 2027 final SDG summit and beyond.

To develop the Groningen action points as an input for the 2027 final SDG summit, and the post-2030 process.

Conference themes

The 2027 GSC comprises five broader themes. Its plenary and parallel sessions will address these themes with a diverse geographical focus spanning local, national, regional, and global scales.

Lessons from the Sustainable Development Goals for the post-2030 Agenda Building resilience accounting for sustainable transformation, across sectors, e.g., food, water, energy, and biodiversity Climate change and development nexus Health, well-being, and societal foundations as key drivers of sustainable development AI and digitalization as an enabler/barrier for sustainability

Conference program

Early career/PhD Days: 05-06.04.2027

Main conference:07-09.04.2027

Field tour: 10.04.2027

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