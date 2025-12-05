De Future Proof Leaders Summit 2026 wordt geleid door Leen Zevenbergen en zal plaatsvinden gelijktijdig met de Impact Trade Fair 2026.

FUTURE-PROOFING EUROPE, TOGETHER

If your ambition as a leader is to future-proof your organization, the Leaders Summit is an exceptionally powerful business accelerator. You’ll join around 500 leaders and decision-makers in an intensive program built around strategic challenges with valuable inspirators from business, science and society. Choose your challenges where top-moderators will engage you and your fellows to embark on future-proof pathways. This is NOT a conference, but a workspace to do business immediately, tackle strategic challenges and accelerate impact. The goal of the Leaders Summit is to unleash the real power of chief executives from business, civil society and applied sciences to future-proof business and society. Sharing real case studies, insights, and solutions around technology, transition and sustainability—enabling you on the spot to make productive connections and joint ventures to boost future proofing your organization. Contribute to this impact powerhouse and become part of our future-proof movement.

➜ More than 500 leaders, executives, and decision-makers

➜ 2-day challenges and strategy sessions

➜ Valuable curated content

➜ Interactive excange, top-moderators

➜ CEO panels and exclusive networking opportunities

➜ Hosted by Leen Zevenbergen (experienced entrepreneur and CEO, author, speaker, and co-founder of B Lab Europe)

Meer informatie