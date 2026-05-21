Circular Textile Days 2026

Europe’s leading business event for circular and sustainable textiles.

We bring together the entire textile value chain, from recycled yarns and eco-design to reuse, high-tech recycling, and digital solutions. International innovators showcase scalable solutions that accelerate the transition toward a circular textile industry.

With exhibitors, associates, and a curated speaker program, CTD is a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and real business connections across brands, suppliers, recyclers, policymakers, educators, and innovators.

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