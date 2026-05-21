Circular Textile Days 2026

Wanneer

30/09/2026 - 01/10/2026    
09:30 - 17:00
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Waar

Koepelhal
Burgemeester Brokxlaan 2, Tilburg, 5041 AX
Koepelhal
Circular Textile Days 2026

Europe’s leading business event for circular and sustainable textiles.

We bring together the entire textile value chain, from recycled yarns and eco-design to reuse, high-tech recycling, and digital solutions. International innovators showcase scalable solutions that accelerate the transition toward a circular textile industry.

With exhibitors, associates, and a curated speaker program, CTD is a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and real business connections across brands, suppliers, recyclers, policymakers, educators, and innovators.

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