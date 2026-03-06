AMS Scientific Conference 2026: Reinventing the City – Connecting the Dots, Closing the Loops

Cities are where we live, work, care, and play in ever-growing numbers, and where urgent transitions of our time take shape.

From climate adaptation and resource scarcity to social cohesion and governance, cities demand new ways of thinking, collaborating and innovating. During this three-day conference, we explore how science can help connect the dots and close the loops needed to reinvent our cities.

Over three days, with over 500 participants, the conference combines applied and fundamental research through thought-provoking keynotes, workshops, paper presentations, and discussions, all focused on the most pressing urban challenges.

Day 1: Unexpected Dots, Unexpected Connections

Unexpected Dots, Unexpected Connections Day 2: Closing the Loops

Closing the Loops Day 3: Breaking the Boundaries

The AMS Scientific Conference brings together scientists, policymakers, industry partners and students working on the future of cities.

Whether you work on urban research, governance, design or innovation, this conference offers a uniqe international platform to exchange insights and build new connections.

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