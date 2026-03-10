Webinar: ESG Regulatory Briefing

The regulatory frameworks governing corporate actions in the context of sustainability and corporate responsibility issues are rapidly evolving. After a long period mainly shaped by industry self-regulation, companies now face comprehensive expectations, detailed both in soft law standards and – increasingly – hard law.

The Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein and other Global Compact Networks have formed a collaboration with ECOFACT to support companies in responding to regulatory change related to sustainability and corporate responsibility. The quarterly briefings on recent regulatory developments will provide information on the actions that are expected from them today and in the near future.

What to expect

Updates on legislation and regulations from the EU and international standard‑setters

What these changes mean for your organisation, both in the short and long term

Practical insights to help you prepare and meet new expectations

Register for free