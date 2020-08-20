Unilever uses satellite technology to help end deforestation

Enhancing our existing satellite monitoring capability

The pilot is another step towards building a digital ecosystem with a number of technology partners, which helps us to monitor our supply chain even more closely.

Satellite technology already plays an important role in monitoring land-use change. But images alone can’t prevent deforestation.

We need to be able to identify links between the mills and the farms or plantations that supply them in order to get real ‘ground truth’.

The current technique is to look at a satellite image and draw a 50km radius around the mills. We then assume that the farms or plantations in those catchment areas are equally likely to be supplying the mills. While this methodology has been used and accepted by much of the industry over past years, we believe that it needs to be improved on.