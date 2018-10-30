Randstad launches global program empowering staff to give back to local communities

Today, Randstad announced the launch of Randstad With Heart, a global program that enables its more than 38,000 employees worldwide to do eight hours of voluntary activities annually during working hours for a charity of their choice.

CEO Jacques van den Broek: “Randstad With Heart brings to life our Human Forward promise. People are at the heart of our business and we feel inspired to use our knowledge and experience to make a positive contribution to society. Randstad With Heart, together with other social and volunteer programs, enables Randstad employees to support communities around the world.”

Randstad With Heart is supported by the insights of Randstad’s quarterly Workmonitor report[1], which showed that 65% of workers feel it is important to make a contribution to society by doing voluntary work. While 34% actively do so, 73% say they are willing to do voluntary work, if employers would give paid time off.

Randstad With Heart is supported by a global online platform enabling employees to sign up for voluntary work, to make a donation and to post an activity and invite colleagues to join.

Randstad has a long tradition in supporting voluntary work by employees. In 2019, Randstad and VSO – the world’s leading development NGO that fights poverty through the knowledge and skills of volunteers – will celebrate their 15 year partnership. Randstad employees participate in two VSO projects in Tanzania and India. CEO Jacques van den Broek has been personally involved for years, coaching Randstad employees who are participating in the voluntary project in India.

In addition to VSO, Randstad employees participate in many other volunteer projects, including socially involved and philanthropic initiatives. More on these initiatives can be found on our website.

[1] The Workmonitor is Randstad’s quarterly labor market trend report conducted among employees in 34 countries.