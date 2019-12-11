Nouryon Introduces Natural Starch for Personal Care replacing petrochemical-based products

The product is the result of a partnership between Nouryon and Oat Services Ltd, a UK company specializing in products and technologies derived from oats, which will be the exclusive supplier of barley starch to Nouryon.

“Amaze Nordic Barley shows excellent performance in improving the aesthetics of skin and hair care products, including dry shampoos,” said Jens Müller, Global Technical Marketing Manager Personal Care at Nouryon. “It reduces the greasiness of the formulation, while leaving a pleasant after-feel. In dry shampoos, the unique shape of the barley starch provides a soft, conditioned after-feel. It is the ideal choice to develop high-performance products with minimal environmental impact.”

Larry Ryan, Executive Vice President, Performance Formulations added: “This is an important extension to our product range of native and modified starches. It also reflects our focus on working with others to develop more sustainably-sourced products and helping our customers to meet growing consumer demand for more natural products.”

Nouryon has been expanding its range of innovative products to customers in the personal care market, one of the company’s key growth segments. These include a recently launched bio-based polymer that is perfect for natural hair styling products and a film-forming polymer for use in long-lasting, high SPF sunscreen products.