Sustainability Week Europe 2026

Wanneer

05/10/2026 - 06/10/2026    
09:30 - 17:00
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Waar

Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre
Piet Heinkade 11, Amsterdam, 1019 BR
Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre
Sustainability Week Europe 2026

Sustainability Week Europe 2025 successfully united leaders in business, policy, and innovation to share case studies, insights, and ideas on effective climate solutions for both business and the planet.

Through discussions on transformative technology deployment and evolving sustainability regulations, the event enabled attendees to implement measurable changes across their operations, supply chains, and finance functions.

We look forward to continuing this important conversation in 2026.

More information

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