At Plant FWD 2025 we are bringing together start-ups, brands, retailers, foodservice professionals, policy makers, investors, future talents and other change-makers from around Europe. Accelerating the protein shift and building a plant forward future together. What you can expect at Plant FWD 2025:
- Listen to 30+ captivating and innovative speakers ranging from (food) start-ups, to policy makers and and corporate innovators.
- Network with food professionals, industry experts and emerging brands.
- Discover the hottest start- and scale-ups and apply to pitch to retail buyers & investors.
- Taste and discover the latest plant-based innovations and products from our partners at The Market
