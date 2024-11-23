Plant FWD 2025

Wanneer

08/04/2025 - 09/04/2025    
09:30 - 17:00
Waar

Theater Amsterdam
Danzigerkade 5, Amsterdam, 1013 AP
Theater Amsterdam
Plant FWD 2025

At Plant FWD 2025 we are bringing together start-ups, brands, retailers, foodservice professionals, policy makers, investors, future talents and other change-makers from around Europe. Accelerating the protein shift and building a plant forward future together. What you can expect at Plant FWD 2025:

  • Listen to 30+ captivating and innovative speakers ranging from (food) start-ups, to policy makers and and corporate innovators.
  • Network with food professionals, industry experts and emerging brands.
  • Discover the hottest start- and scale-ups and apply to pitch to retail buyers & investors.
  • Taste and discover the latest plant-based innovations and products from our partners at The Market

More information/registration

