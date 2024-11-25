Transform. Perform.

In 2024, more than 4,400 attendees – 600+ face-to-face in Paris and 3,800+ online – gathered at Sustain to unlock the ability to help their organizations understand and manage supply chain sustainability challenges. Each year at EcoVadis’s annual global conference, attendees learn, share, discuss, and are inspired with ideas to help advance business sustainability around the world and build resilience for their organizations.

We are thrilled to announce that Sustain will be back in 2025 on March 11-13, with more exciting sessions, interactive discussions, and new connections.

Once again, thousands of professionals in sustainability, procurement, risk and compliance will come together in Paris and online. We invite you to save the date so you can join the conversation next March as we discuss transformations that will enable our organizations to be more responsible, resilient and resourceful in an era of escalating regulatory, environmental, political and social challenges.

Sustain 2025 is a hybrid event with both in-person and online sessions. We are excited to host you either in-person at Les Docks in Paris or virtually.