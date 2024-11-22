Webinar: “Enhancing Stakeholder Inclusion for Long-Term Value Creation”

Are you ready to transform the way your organization includes its stakeholders? The Young Professionals Programme team of UN Global Compact NL would like to invite you for a webinar on December 16th, 14.00 – 15.00 CET, about stakeholder inclusion for long-term value creation.

This event will explore how to boost the effectiveness of stakeholder inclusion, ensuring that critical voices—including future generations, the environment, and broader societal interests—are embedded in your strategic decision-making process. The Young Professionals team will present findings from their in-depth study on the societal council model, sharing key insights from their whitepaper. This includes a maturity model, actionable steps for implementation, and real-world case studies. You’ll also hear from expert speakers, offering guidance on how organizations can successfully integrate stakeholder interests for a more inclusive, sustainable approach to decision-making.

OUR EXPERT SPEAKERS:

(Chair Impact Economy Foundation, Chair True Price Foundation & Chair SDG Netherlands Foundation): expert on societal councils and stakeholder inclusion. Raffaella Arnone (Stakeholder Manager of Future Generations Board & Senior Financial Risk Specialist at ABN AMRO): expert in representing future generations in organizational decision-making processes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain practical tools and strategies that will help your organization build long-term value and contribute to a better future for all.

Register now to secure your spot in the webinar!