Eindverklaring Nederlands NCP over de melding van UNI Global Union vs. in Nederland gevestigde VEON

Het Nederlandse Nationaal Contact Punt (NCP) heeft op 11 februari 2020 de Eindverklaring in de melding van UNI Global Union tegen het in Nederland gevestigde VEON gepubliceerd.

De melding betreft vakbondsvrijheid bij Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd. in Bangladesh. De Eerste Evaluatie (ontvankelijk) is op 6 februari 2018 gepubliceerd. VEON heeft het aanbod van het NCP om een dialoog te faciliteren tussen partijen over de punten van de melding niet geaccepteerd. De Eindverklaring beschrijft het proces en de stappen die het NCP heeft gezet, evenals de conclusies en aanbevelingen van het NCP.

De Eindverklaring van deze melding is alleen in het Engels beschikbaar.

The NCP’s recommendations and conclusions

The NCP regrets that the efforts of the parties have not led to a dialogue facilitated by the NCP, in order to resolve the issues

raised in the specific instance. In this context, the NCP recommends:

that VEON draws up policies and measures to promote and facilitate freedom of association throughout the company and

that VEON uses its leverage on its daughter company Banglalink, in line with the responsibility of the company under

the OECD Guidelines, to promote consultation and cooperation between the employer and the workers and their representatives on matters of mutual concern within Banglalink

That VEON uses its leverage on its daughter company Banglalink to promote the establishment of the required Worker Participation Council within Banglalink, based on the applicable national legislation which among other things requires holding elections, as a way to enhance formalized dialogue with the workers in the company, as long as there does not (yet) exist a registered union, while taking into account the comments by the Committee of Experts of the ILO to not use a too narrow definition of a worker, so as to not directly or indirectly avoid the company's obligations in this regard; The NCP hereby refers to the OECD Guidelines Commentary that stipulates, in line with ILO Recommendations, that consultative arrangements between workers and employers should not substitute for the workers' right to bargain over terms and conditions of employment.

requires holding elections, as a way to enhance formalized dialogue with the workers in the company, as long as there does not (yet) exist a registered union, while taking into account the comments by the Committee of Experts of the ILO to not use a too narrow definition of a worker, so as to not directly or indirectly avoid the company’s obligations in this regard; The NCP hereby refers to the OECD Guidelines Commentary that stipulates, in line with ILO Recommendations, that consultative arrangements between workers and employers should not substitute for the workers’ right to bargain over terms and conditions of employment.

The NCP concludes that, based on the information available to the NCP, neither VEON nor Banglalink has yet taken appropriate action regarding the issues above, also when taking into account the possible limitations of national Bangladesh Labour law.

Based on all information available to the NCP and the positions of both parties the NCP concludes that VEON, a Netherlands based international enterprise, is not acting in line with what can be expected from it under the OECD Guidelines.

The NCP regrets the fact that VEON until now has not been willing to enter into dialogue with the complaining party on the matters raised in the specific instance in the framework of the NCP procedure.

The NCP takes the view that a dialogue facilitated by the NCP between VEON and the notifying party would have been of great

benefit in resolving the issues raised in this specific instance, and regrets that it has not been possible to enter into such dialogue.