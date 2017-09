Duurzaam Lintje voor Carola Wijdoogen, Ruud Koornstra en Wouter van Dieren

Analysis shows seven ways to create an effective @UN Treaty on Business and Human Rights duurzaam-ondernemen.nl/analys… #csr #mvo @SOMO pic.twitter.com/KsswF8sRXZ

and this is why i stay single 😴 #MVO

Never Thought I'd Be a SideBitch🙃 ...but i Guess i Shud Be Used to it since all of mi Exs was cheating on Mi #MVO