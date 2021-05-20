AVEVA and Henkel apply digital technologies to accelerate supply-chain sustainability

Partner



AVEVA plc and Henkel AG have implemented digital solutions to help accelerate sustainability within Henkel’s supply chain. By integrating AVEVA System Platform, AVEVA Historian and AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System, Henkel is monitoring and minimizing energy consumption saving €8 million YOY in 2020 and working towards its target of becoming three times more energy efficient by 2030.

With sustainability at the heart of its strategy, Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care business unit wanted to reduce energy consumption and align with ISO 50001 standards at all its production sites. Using AVEVA software installed by EMP Etteplan GmbH, the team was able to successfully optimize collection, use and communication of energy consumption and emissions data across its supply chain. As a result, the team has improved supply-chain resource efficiency of on-site production by 5-6% annually.

“When we started implementing AVEVA digital solutions in 2013, we were already achieving a 3% year-on-year energy saving on every ton of product produced. By the time we had completed the implementation, we were seeing a clear increase in energy efficiency. For example, AVEVA-based Environmental Management System (EMS) has reduced Henkel’s energy consumption (kWh/t) year-on-year by up to 16% in 2020 against a business-as-usual operation. To put this into perspective, the energy saved is equivalent to the capacity needed to support the three million inhabitants of two European capital cities, Amsterdam and Vienna,” commented Wolfgang Weber, Corporate Director, Digital Transformation & Engineering Laundry & Home Care, Henkel.

AVEVA’s flexible solution enabled Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care business unit to address all the information system architecture requirements needed to realize these emissions savings. The project took less than 18 months to start delivering audited benefits and included the energy monitoring solution using AVEVA System Platform and AVEVA Historian.

“With many organizations today focused on driving sustainable business practices, AVEVA has made positive strides towards this universal call to action by developing technology solutions that are contributing towards effectively reducing industrial organizations’ environmental footprints. Digital technologies play a vital role in realizing sustainable ambitions and AVEVA is primed to support our customers globally in taking charge of their sustainability objectives,” commented Kim Custeau, Senior Vice President APM and MES, AVEVA.

“Our offerings are enabling our customers to integrate legacy solutions seamlessly, providing advanced analytics that drive sustainable decision-making through actionable insights. Our aim is to continue to work with world leaders like Henkel, where our business goals are technologically advanced and aligned to support the global sustainability agenda,” Custeau continued.

“In terms of our vision for the future, AVEVA software will continue to provide the technology that Henkel Laundry & Home Care needs to achieve its goals,” said Dr. Dirk Holbach, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Laundry & Home Care, Henkel. “Sustainability and efficient use of resources is firmly anchored in Henkel’s corporate values – and this isn’t something recent. We were one of the first companies to start publishing an annual sustainability report thirty years ago and today we have our sights set firmly on our long-term sustainability goals and are proud that our commitment has recently been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) designating several of our factories as sustainability lighthouses.”