Zoektocht naar top 1000 innovators voor realiseren SDG’s: dif report #1 gelanceerd

Today we seeded flower meadows around our company with bee friendly native flowers from @ecoflora and soil improvers from @PHC_PlantHealth ! Very curious about the final result! #belgicactus #westerlo #mvo #ipm #organic #zonderisgezonder pic.twitter.com/6FLGGVHCkp

Sustainable fashion is doable, says Stella McCartney. "I’m here showing everyone you can actually do it and hopefully there is no compromise. That’s the mindset you need to get around. You can actually have it all.” theguardian.com/fashion/2018/… #MVO #duurzamemode