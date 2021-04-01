United Nations and EcoMatcher forged an alliance to tackle climate change and preserve the Ecuadorian Amazon

EcoMatcher and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are pleased to announce a partnership for planting trees in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Starting in April, over the next two years, these trees will be monitored with EcoMatcher’s technology and, from May, will be available for adoption through EcoMatcher’s digital blockchain-based platform.

PROAmazonia, an Ecuadorian government project implemented with the support of UNDP, will be in charge of the plantation in coordination with EcoMatcher.

“We love the transparency, the digital tools, and the engagement possibilities EcoMatcher’s platform is offering. We are excited to bring PROAmazonia’s tree planting initiative in Ecuador to the world,” said Matilde Mordt, Resident Representative from UNDP in Ecuador.

“EcoMatcher is very proud to partner with the United Nations and its program PROAmazonia to plant trees in the Ecuadorian Amazon and enable our customers to get involved,” said Dutchman Bas Fransen, CEO and Founder of EcoMatcher. “Proper tree planting is crucial for addressing the climate crisis, and this initiative cannot come at a better time.”

About EcoMatcher

EcoMatcher plants trees and complete forests with vetted foundations from around the world that are specialized in tree planting. Through technology, EcoMatcher’s clients know everything about every tree planted, offering complete transparency. Through EcoMatcher’s digital blockchain-based platform, companies can use trees as meaningful corporate gifts, as rewards, for loyalty and employee engagement, and transparent carbon offsetting. You can virtually travel to every tree and learn more about the tree and the tree’s farmer.