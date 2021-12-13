Trivium Packaging Receives A- Ratings from CDP for Industry Leading Climate Work

Partner



Today, Trivium Packaging, a global provider of sustainable metal packaging headquartered in The Netherlands, announces that its work to combat climate change and disclose implementation of sustainability practices has yielded the company the high rating of an A- from the CDP, a non-profit organization looked at by the world economy as the gold standard of environmental reporting.

In only its second year of operation, Trivium has achieved the A- CDP rating in both 2020 and 2021 for implementation of best practices in two key categories: ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Water Security.’

Jenny Wassenaar, Vice President of Sustainability, said that maintaining this position reaffirms Trivium’s sustainability efforts and hard work put forth over the past two years: “It is extremely rewarding to receive independent accolades for our performance in sustainability, particularly through the toughest of times this past year. Corporate transparency is crucial in our fight against climate change and I’m extremely proud of the contribution Trivium has made these past two years, and look forward to what we will accomplish in the future because we contain what matters.”

CDP (the Carbon Disclosure Project) is a ranking organization that measures companies’ performance against a range of sustainability criteria. It focuses on helping companies promote urgent action towards building a truly sustainable economy. Sustainability assessments made by the CDP include the company’s carbon footprint reduction plans and processes and water consumption management.

Trivium Packaging’s major customers are users of the rating system and can connect to Trivium’s scores via the CDP system. This means that Trivium Packaging makes an important contribution to the whole supply chain from its infinitely recyclable metal packaging and confirmed sustainability management processes.

Michael Mapes, CEO commented, “We are thrilled with the achievement of an A- rating for the second year in a row, confirming our consistent performance and leadership in sustainability practices within the industry. We know this is just the beginning and we will continue to strive for even greater achievement in lowering our carbon footprint in years to come.”