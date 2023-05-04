The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) has announced the five exceptional women who have received the prestigious Leading Women Awards (LWA) for 2022. The awards ceremony took place during the annual Liaison Delegate Meeting of WBCSD, held in Montreux, Switzerland. The Awards are designed to recognize female leaders who have made remarkable contributions to sustainability and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Jenny Wassenaar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Trivium Packaging (Netherlands) is one of the five winners.

Since its launch in 2017, the LWA program provide a way of showcasing the outstanding business leadership of women in embedding sustainability in their company’s strategy while addressing the world’s most pressing challenges – the climate emergency, nature loss, and social inequality. It also sheds light into their achievements to inspire other women to pursue sustainability goals within their companies and organizations.

The recipients of the 2022 Leading Women Awards are:

Angela Cretu , Chief Executive Officer, AVON (United Kingdom)

Jenny Wassenaar , Chief Sustainability Officer, Trivium Packaging (Netherlands)

Dame Jo da Silva , Global Director Sustainable Development, Arup (United Kingdom)

Shweta Pandey , Vice President Legal & Compliance, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) (India)

Siti Rafidah Moslim, Head Capability, Embedment and Transformation, Corporate Sustainability, PETRONAS (Malaysia)

The five recipients will receive a bursary to cover their tuition expenses for the 2023 LEAP Program, in partnership with Yale University and ESADE Business School. LEAP is an executive program for women that seeks to develop diverse and inclusive leadership that can transform the systems that underpin our world sustainably. The program aims to help women attain senior positions within their organizations and embed sustainability in their leadership and company strategy.

The Leading Women Awards program was launched in November 2016 and is a part of WBCSD’s work on advancing SDG 5 on gender equality, which includes the “Panel Pledge” to help ensure women are adequately represented in panel discussions at conferences.

Jenny Wassenaar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Trivium Packaging: “Being able to help influence how business makes sustainability and diversity integral and natural parts of how we work is immensely rewarding. Being recognized as a leader by WBCSD is humbling, but also an inspirational push to keep on going. The Leading Women Award is a great milestone on our journey towards a better future for generations to come. Bring it on.”