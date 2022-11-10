NXP® Semiconductors today announced it has joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) as a founding member. Created by the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, the consortium is the first global, industry-wide collaborative focused on addressing the semiconductor industry’s response to climate change.

SCC members include companies from across the semiconductor ecosystem, all with a vision to accelerate progress on climate action, including support of the Paris Agreement and related accords. The consortium will work together to set near- and long-term goals and align on common approaches, channels and innovations that will drive sustainable growth across the value chain.

The consortium will meet for the first time at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which takes place from November 8 to November 10 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt.

Why It Matters

Joining SCC reaffirms NXP’s commitment to enabling a better, safer, more secure and sustainable world through innovation.

To ensure progress and accountability to the environment, NXP has set ambitious sustainability goals dedicated to continuous improvement and tracking year–on–year progress. Goals include achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, minimizing its impact on global water supplies and developing collaborative circular economy solutions. In early 2022, NXP formally committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“NXP is proud to be one of the founding members of SCC as we remain unwavering in our commitment to a more sustainable future. We are excited to unite as a global industry to continue this sustainability journey together.” – Jennifer Wuamett, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer.