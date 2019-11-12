TIAS School for Business and Society in top 10 Better World MBA ranking

In the 17th annual Better World MBA ranking of Corporate Knights, 146 business schools were evaluated on the degree to which they integrate sustainability into the education of future business leaders. Dutch based TIAS School for Business and Society ranks in the top 10, on place 8. Erasmus University – Rotterdam School of Management rankes on place 25.

The 2019 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking assessed 146 business schools, drawn from the most recent Financial Times list of top-100 MBA programs, the schools that made Better World’s top-40 roster last year, and business schools accredited by AMBA, AACSB or EQUIS and signatories to the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Management Education. Based on publicly disclosed information on their websites, schools are evaluated on five performance indicators, with weighting in brackets.

