The State of Green Business 2020

Today, GreenBiz.com published their 13th annual State of Green Business report, examining the key trends and metrics about corporate sustainability: how, and how well, companies are making progress in assessing and minimizing their impacts and embracing a range of strategies that move them forward in significant ways.

It’s the annual report card on progress by the world’s largest companies: the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States and the 1,200 largest in the world. It’s a free download.

The report was produced in partnership with Trucost, part of financial information and analytics giant S&P Global.

The first half of the report shares the 10 trends sustainable business professionals should be tracking in 2020 — the emerging arenas and technologies that GreenBiz editors and analysts believe will be impactful as companies address environmental and social challenges and opportunities.

The report also offers the State of Green Business Index, produced by Trucost, which tracks nearly 40 indicators of progress over the past five years — including trends in resource efficiency, corporate reporting and transparency, risk assessment and investments in clean technologies.