Signify named Industry Leader in the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Geplaatst op

Signify, the world leader in lighting, today announced that it achieved the status of Industry Leader in the Electrical Components and Equipment category of the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The company’s overall score was 88 out of 100 points, demonstrating that sustainability is central to Signify’s company strategy and purpose. This is the second year in a row that Signify has been named Industry Leader and the second year the company has been included since it became an independent company.

We’re extremely proud to be recognized for the continuous progress that we’re making on sustainability, which is central to our company purpose. The past few months we have seen floods in India and Japan, heat waves in Europe and North America and extreme droughts in Australia, showing that global warming is real and we need to take action. It is very important for us to be named for our leadership and contribution to such challenges for the planet.” Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify

 In its annual evaluation, DJSI recognized Signify’s strong performance through the launch of its ‘Brighter Lives, Better World’ program, focusing on Sustainable operations and Sustainable revenues. As part of that program, Signify has made significant progress toward its commitment to become carbon neutral in 2020, reducing its carbon footprint by 20% over the course of 2017. Top scores (100/100) were obtained by Signify in the categories Environmental Reporting, Operational Eco-Efficiency and Innovation Management.

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018.

