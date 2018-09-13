Signify named Industry Leader in the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized for the continuous progress that we’re making on sustainability, which is central to our company purpose. The past few months we have seen floods in India and Japan, heat waves in Europe and North America and extreme droughts in Australia, showing that global warming is real and we need to take action. It is very important for us to be named for our leadership and contribution to such challenges for the planet.” Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify