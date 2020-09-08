Signify achieves carbon neutrality and sets course to double its positive impact on the environment and society

Brighter Lives, Better World 2025: Our new sustainability program beyond carbon neutrality

Today, Signify starts implementing its new sustainability program and sets course to double its positive impact on the environment and society. The UN Sustainable Development Goals will be used as its strategic compass to work towards the following four goals:

Double the pace of the Paris Agreement:

As part of our commitment to climate action (SDG13), we will go beyond carbon neutrality and reduce carbon emissions over our entire value chain. Already in 2025, we will achieve the 2031 target set out for companies in the Paris agreement to limit temperature rises to 1.5°C over pre-industrial times. We will do so by increasing the energy efficiency of our portfolio, which will reduce emissions of our customers, and by driving carbon reductions at our suppliers.

We also call upon the world to accelerate the adoption of affordable and clean energy (SDG7). Our highly energy-efficient LED lighting saves an average of 50% of the electricity consumed by conventional lighting. An additional saving of around 30% is achieved by using connectivity and lighting control systems. Moreover, we believe that the expansion of solar-powered lighting systems will provide another very effective opportunity to reduce carbon emissions.

Double our circular revenues to 32%:

Making our economy more circular has become more important than ever. Today we use 1.6 times the resources our planet can sustain and resource scarcity and waste have reached worrying proportions. We are committed to responsible consumption and production (SDG12) with products that can be reprinted, refurbished, reused or recycled. This will help us to achieve our goal of doubling our revenues from circular products, systems and services to 32% in 2025. This includes revenues from 3D printed luminaires, which we were the first lighting company to develop at scale, and from streetlights with reusable components and recyclable parts that we introduced earlier this year.

As part of our commitment to a circular economy, we have also committed to sustainable packaging, removing plastics from all our consumer packaging before the end of 2021, and to sending zero waste to landfill.

Double our revenues for brighter lives, through innovations that benefit society, to 32%:

We are committed to supporting good health and wellbeing (SDG3) and sustainable cities and communities (SDG11). We will double the percentage of our revenues for brighter lives, which benefit society, to 32%. This includes revenues from lighting innovations which increase food availability, safety & security or health & wellbeing.