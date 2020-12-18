Shell to supply DHL Express with sustainable aviation fuel at Schiphol Airport

Shell Aviation has announced an agreement to supply DHL Express with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Schiphol Airport. The deal sees DHL Express become the first customer to be supplied under Shell and Neste’s SAF supply agreement, announced in September 2020.

The agreement will enable DHL Express to take regular flights using SAF, an important step forward in its ambition of reducing all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. The volume of SAF being supplied by Shell Aviation represents a full year of DHL Express’s fuel requirements from Schiphol Airport, helping to reduce its emissions from this European hub. The SAF will be used in blended form and is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials. In its neat form and over the lifecycle it reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuels.

This deal demonstrates the contribution that business can play in decarbonising aviation through the cargo sector. Alongside commercial airlines, cargo operators can play an important role in driving demand signals for the increased investment in and use of SAF. This has been particularly pertinent during the Covid-19 pandemic, with commercial airlines operating at a reduced capacity and cargo operators transporting vital supplies around the world.

“We’re proud to be working with DHL Express and supporting them in taking the next step in their decarbonisation journey. Today’s agreement is an excellent example of how the cargo aviation sector can help accelerate aviation’s pathway to net-zero emissions by building demand as the fuel industry seeks to increase supply of SAF,” said Anna Mascolo, President, Shell Aviation.

DHL have committed to achieving zero emissions by 2050 and as a pioneer of green logistics, is utilising its expertise to make logistics for its customers greener and more sustainable. DHL believes that sustainable fuels will play a crucial role in delivering on its climate ambitions due to their potential to reduce the climate impact of transport emissions.

“We are committed, as part of our mission to achieve zero emissions by 2050, to make our services green and sustainable for our customers. To fight against climate change, we need to reduce carbon emissions and leveraging the sustainable fuel solutions available today can play a critical role. Flying on SAF is an important step in our decarbonisation journey, both for our operations and reducing the emissions footprint of transported goods for our customers. We look forward to working with Shell Aviation more closely in the future”, said Alberto Nobis, CEO DHL Express Europe.

Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President for Renewable Aviation at Neste adds that: “The aviation industry is essential for global business, generating growth and facilitating economic recovery. It also enables people to travel and goods to be transported rapidly across the globe. But if we are to address aviation-related emissions, we need to utilize all the available solutions. SAF offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft with an immediate potential to reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions. We are fully committed to supporting the aviation industry, its customers and corporates with their emission reduction targets.”