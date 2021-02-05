reNature and Climate Neutral Group join forces on rewarding regenerative carbon farming

reNature and Climate Neutral Group (CNG) are announcing their partnership to contribute to the transformation of agriculture into a climate solution. Both organisations were founded by the Dutch Foundation DOEN, who is now also financially supporting both organizations. The partnership will make it easier for farmers to receive support on regenerative agriculture practices, and at the same time receive financial rewards for carbon farming in a trusted and transparent manner. Now, we’re ready to collaborate with agrifood businesses who now can receive support from us to make their supply chains more sustainable – with certified results. Applying agroforestry and other nature-based solutions generates a multitude of benefits for farmers and corporates alike.

Regenerative agriculture as smart climate solution

There’s increasing recognition that nature and agriculture can cooperate instead of compete and can help to solve the climate crisis. Changing from conventional to regenerative agriculture has an important role to play. In the global quest to provide food, many economic and chemical principles have led to enormous deforestation, land exploitation and monocultures in order to maximize revenue per unit of land. At the end, this turns out to be counterproductive: top soil degradation, decreasing harvests, low quality of crops, loss of biodiversity, and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions are only some of the unforeseen effects. Such ‘degenerative agriculture’ should become regenerative agriculture, and valuing carbon can be a key strategy to drive that transition.

The Model Farm at the Anauá Nursery in Brazil helps to accelerate Regenerative Agroforestry locally as well as being an important knowledge-hub contributing to the knowledge base globally. It creates multipliers of agricultural systems that regenerate the soil and restore forests, improving microclimate and water quality. At the same time, the Model Farm produces plenty of healthy food which increases financial independence.

reNature and CNG are going to develop projects worldwide. Also in The Netherlands, a Model Farm will be piloted. This project will follow the principles of silvopasture in a combination of regenerative agroforestry and regenerative grazing.

Regenerative agriculture for sustainable agrifood businesses

How can agrifood businesses incorporate regenerative carbon farming into their supply chains and contribute to the needed climate action? Two examples are given: a coffee company and a dairy manufacturer. Coffee plantations are under threat from climate change: because of increasing dry periods, harvests are under pressure. Shading with trees is a simple intervention that provides shade for the coffee bushes, increases biodiversity, and supports water management. At the same time, carbon is sequestered in the growing trees as well as in the enriched soil. A dairy farmer can be supported by changing pasture management practices, using natural fertilisers, and by using feed supplements to limit ruminant’s burps. The effects are reduced methane emissions as well as capturing and storing carbon in the soil.

“It’s exciting to partner with reNature to support our growing customer base who are looking for nature-based solutions to improve their business and tackle climate change.”

John Leppers, Director Climate Neutral Group

“At Anauá, we’re regenerating a degraded pasture land and turning it into a regenerative cocoa agroforestry system that can show the potential of carbon sequestration in transforming landscapes.”

Felipe Villela, CCO and Founder of reNature

Photo: In the Pedra Preta project, coffee plants are shaded by bananas and mahogany (Source: Eduardo Sousa)