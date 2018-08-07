Ondernemer Maurits Groen geselecteerd als ‘Top Conscious Business Leader 2018’

Ondernemer Maurits Groen (o.a. WakaWaka en Kipster) is als een van de 21 personen opgenomen op de ‘TOP CONSCIOUS BUSINESS LEADERS 2018′ lijst van Conscious Company Media als ‘Global Impact Enterpreneur’.

Bijna 100 ondernemers werden genomineerd, met een uiteindelijke selectie van slechts 21 ‘rolmodellen’ op basis van de diepte van hun persoonlijk transformatiewerk als leiders, de bewuste werkplekken die zij creëren en de positieve wereldwijde impact van hun bedrijven en ideeën. De lijst erkent leiders in drie invloedsgebieden: persoonlijke reis, bewuste werkplek en wereldwijde impact. Negen vooraanstaande experts op het gebied van leiderschap / mindfulness, bedrijfscultuur en business impact spaces beoordeelden de genomineerden.

“Groen has been an author, publisher, and sustainability expert for over 30 years. In the 1980s, he advised the Dutch government on its environmental policy plan. Later, he translated and published Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” book into Dutch. One of the serial entrepreneur’s current ventures, WakaWaka (which means “shine bright” in Swahili), is a B Corp on a mission to end energy poverty by providing access to reliable, clean, and affordable energy to those who lack it — more than one-third of the world’s population. The company develops, manufactures, and markets premium solar-powered flashlights and chargers distributed in over 40 countries. For every purchase, WakaWaka holds promise to light up a life of a person living off-grid through its Share the Sun program, particularly in remote regions and disaster-struck or war-torn areas.”

Lessons from Groen

1. “Never give up. Ever.”

2. “A good and spirited team is crucial for success. So look not only for the best and the brightest, but foremost for a combination of diverse and dedicated team players.”