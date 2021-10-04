O My Bag is now a certified B Corp. Being a certified B Corp means that as a company, we are legally required to consider the impact of our business decisions on our employees, customers, suppliers, community and the environment. It’s a business-wide certification – it’s not only about parts of our supply chain (like LWG, WFTO or GOTS), but it’s about our company as a whole.

We shared information on our stakeholder management, salary structure, internal code of conducts, environmental footprint and corrective actions, how we work with our suppliers, and a lot more. In short, the actual question is, do we actively use our business for good?

Of course, we know we do, using business as a force for good is one of the main drivers at O My Bag. We will continue to create bags that will not only make you happy but also the world around you!

Point system

This external acknowledgement means a lot to us. To receive third party confirmation, but also to have an integral baseline for further company improvement. Because having the certification now does not mean that we’re done. B Corp is based on a points-system, in which 80 points is the minimum requirement to become certified, and 200 points is the maximum score. We are currently at 94.1 points, which means that there’s room for improvement!

Thanks to this, we have been able to identify areas that we could do better in! And we’re already implementing these changes, for example we are improving our written HR policies to include a strategy for a more diverse workforce.

The good thing is that we’ll get a re-assessment every 3 years, which will show us if how we’ve improved our business. And of course, we will share these updates with you!

Lastly, being a B Corp means that we are part of a global community of over 4,000 Certified B Corporations, including brands such as Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, Veja and Toms, that are driving positive change. We have access now to an incredible community of changemakers that are all on a mission to change the fundamental error code in business: shareholder primacy and financial revenue maximization, to prioritize the environment and society.