New report highlights business opportunities presented by climate action

The United Nations Global Compact today joined 500 business leaders and students at the Go Explorer Day 2019 in Norway to kick off a year of climate solutions and to launch a new report on the business opportunities presented by climate action. Published by DNV GL and Sustainia with support from the UN Global Compact, Global Opportunity Explorer 2019 Insights features in-depth analyses of climate-related risks and opportunities in six sectors most affected by climate change.

“We will need far more corporate leadership to help reverse the implications of climate change,” said Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact speaking at the event. ”So let us work together to transform business models and spark breakthrough innovation. The Global Opportunity Explorer 2019 Insights proves that there is great potential in turning climate risks into new business opportunities, which can, in turn, drive the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Contributors to the report include, among others, Unilever’s former CEO and Vice-Chair of the UN Global Compact Board Paul Polman, the Pulitzer Prize winner, author and journalist Thomas Friedman, thought leader Connie Hedegaard and the Swiss aviator Bertrand Piccard.

”At Sustainia we will do our part to make 2019 a year of climate solutions,” said Rasmus Schjødt Pedersen, CEO and Senior Partner of Sustainia. ”The launch in Oslo is the first stop on a world tour, where we present and discuss climate solutions with local partners.”

“The risks facing the world are so large and complex that they cannot be tackled alone,” said Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV GL. “The underlying logic of the Global Opportunity Explorer is to connect ideas with backers, and to create new networks in pursuit of sustainable solutions.”

Global Opportunity Explorer 2019 Insights is part of the Global Opportunity Explorer, which is now the world’s leading open ecosystem for sustainable solutions.

Download the report (pdf)