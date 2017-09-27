New Philips Lighting Foundation will provide sustainable access to light in the world

Philips Lighting, the world leader in lighting, announced the inception of the Philips Lighting Foundation, an independent, non-profit organization with a mission to provide sustainable access to light to people in communities that are underserved by electricity. To fulfill this mission the foundation partners with actors across the entire access-to-light value chain.

“Building on our legacy of illuminating lives around the world for over 125 years, Philips Lighting is proud to support the foundation with resources, expertise and knowledge of lighting,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Philips Lighting, adding that he encourages employees of Philips Lighting to participate and support the foundation’s activities. “The future of lighting is not just a matter of output, but a matter of unlocking the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world.”

Today, more than one in seven people worldwide, live without access to electricity, more than half of those living in rural communities in developing economies. Lighting is a catalyst for equitable development, improving access to healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities. The foundation funds projects that address the lighting needs in homes, streets and institutions, ensuring that communities remain active and economically viable after sunset.

“We will fulfill our mission by supporting the development of a market-driven ecosystem where communities are empowered to light themselves,” said Dr. Shalini Sarin, chair of the Philips Lighting Foundation and senior vice-president HR, CSR and Base of the Pyramid at Philips Lighting.

