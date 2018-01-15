Sustainable Fleet Benchmark LeasePlan: ‘Davos attendees can cut over 3 million tonnes of CO2’

The organisations attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos have a global platform, but how can they help tackle climate change? LeasePlan’s new Sustainable Fleet Benchmark underlines the significant contribution these organizations can make in the fight against climate change by switching to low-emission fleets; specifically, over 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) each year could be erased.

The new Benchmark also highlights the positive impact that many organizations have already made by adopting low-emission fleets. The Benchmark’s findings are based on an analysis of LeasePlan’s database of over 500,000 vehicles across 32 countries, operating in sectors ranging from healthcare to technology. Check out the Benchmark highlights:

Tex Gunning: “Climate change, and how to prevent it, is one of the major topics at this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. Around half the cars on the road today belong to companies and a move towards cleaner fleets would be one of the best ways to reduce global emissions. Corporate fleets must be a part of this conversation. It is as simple as a decision from top leadership saying ‘we will make the switch’, and that can happen today. LeasePlan is committed to helping any organisation that wants to make a positive contribution to this historic challenge.”

