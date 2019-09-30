IMCD releases its first (2018) Sustainability Report

IMCD N.V., a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces the release of its first Sustainability Report providing energy consumption, water use, and emissions data on the full year 2018.

“Sustainability and digitalisation are the main challenges that face our society globally. As IMCD’s presence around the world increases, our impact on the environment and society becomes more important”, said Maurits van Kolck, IMCD’s Regulatory, Quality and Sustainability Director. “That’s why we are accelerating our sustainability efforts with the aim to grow the business while reducing our global environmental footprint through clear and measurable targets.”

Apart from setting targets to reduce its global carbon footprint, IMCD’s 2018 Sustainability Report also lists the company’s priorities for the coming years in the areas of safety, environmental protection, supply chain responsibility and social involvement.

Sustainable Solutions

A big priority for the Dutch-based multinational is the upcoming launch of its ‘Sustainable Solutions’ programme at the end of 2019. In this programme, IMCD and suppliers work together to determine what products in the current product portfolio can be qualified as sustainable. Products will not only be assessed on their sales price or contribution to the total cost of ownership for our customers but also on their potential to reduce environmental impact or circular economy contribution. Maurits van Kolck, IMCD’s Regulatory, Quality and Sustainability Director adds, “IMCD has the technical expertise and market knowledge to help our suppliers and customers that want to choose responsible alternatives to products already in use and thereby reduce their environmental footprint.”

Download the Sustainability Report (pdf)