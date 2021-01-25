IKEA launches new 2030 forest agenda to push for improved forest management and biodiversity globally

The IKEA business has for many years been committed to using its size and reach to eliminate forest degradation and deforestation around the world. Today, a new forest agenda for 2030 is announced as a way to ramp up the work to further enhance biodiversity, mitigate climate change and drive innovation to use wood in even smarter ways – as the pressure on the world’s forests continues to grow.

The IKEA business has now reached the more sustainable sources goal that was set out to be achieved by 2020, and today more than 98%* of the wood used for IKEA products is either FSC-certified or recycled. Now it’s time to take the next big step.

The IKEA Forest Positive Agenda for 2030 includes:

Taking the lead and making responsible forest management the norm across the world, going beyond the wood sourced for the IKEA business.

Improving biodiversity, supporting the rights and needs of people who depend on forests across the whole wood supply chain and addressing a climate footprint larger than our own.

Driving innovation to use wood in smarter ways and storing carbon for as long as possible through designing all products from the very beginning to be reused, refurbished, remanufactured, and eventually recycled.

Securing that at least one third of the IKEA wood range will be made from recycled wood.

Ensuring that the sourcing of other critical deforestation risk raw materials (mainly certain agricultural products), which accounts for around 3% of the IKEA raw material footprint, are not contributing to deforestation or conversion of natural ecosystems. All wood used in IKEA products is sourced from responsibly managed forests which do not contribute to deforestation.

Continuing to only use wood from more sustainable sources certified by the most credible, global third party certification systems.

“At IKEA, we want to make responsible forest management the norm, to stop deforestation, enhance biodiversity and support people who depend on forests for their livelihood. Responsibly managed forests also play a vital role in climate change mitigation. By enforcing strict requirements, and partnering with different organisations across the world, we have contributed to moving the forestry sector forward. Still the pressure on the world’s forests and the surrounding eco-systems is increasing. Now it is time to take an even more holistic approach to protect and support these important resources for generations to come,” says Inter IKEA Group CEO Jon Abrahamsson Ring.

IKEA will also continue to drive innovation and develop new ways of using wood smartly, for example by increasing the use of lightweight constructions.

“Wood is one of the main materials in IKEA products and an essential part of our heritage. It is durable, renewable, recyclable, and beautiful. As a large user of wood, for many years we have consciously worked to use our scale and global reach as a driver for positive change in the forestry sector, particularly in regions facing challenges. Wood is also a key material for the future and for reaching our ambitions to become circular and climate positive,” says Ulf Johansson, Wood Supply & Forestry Manager.

Last year Inter IKEA Group announced a 200 million Euro investment to speed up transformation to become climate positive. A considerable part of that investment is aimed at removing carbon from the atmosphere through reforestation, restoration of degraded forests and better forest management practices.

*We consider a goal to be fully reached when we achieve more than 98% fulfilment overall. Due to disruptions or new suppliers/business partners, we cannot guarantee a 100% fulfilment at every given point in time.