This week Form International’s forest carbon accelerator Treevive was officially launched at The Corporate Investments into Forestry & Biodiversity Summit in Amsterdam.

Despite the enormous potential of forests to mitigate climate change and halt biodiversity loss, forest landscapes are still underfunded while at the same time an increasing number of companies and investors have ambitious climate and biodiversity commitments.

Close the gap

In an effort to close this gap between forest landscape projects in need of financial solutions and companies and investors in search of bankable forestry projects Form International teamed up with Liesbeth Gort, former CEO of FSC Netherlands, to set up Treevive. Gort: ‘Treevive has set itself a clear mission: develop 30+ investable tropical forest carbon landscape projects and connect them to climate finance in order to conserve, restore, and sustainably manage 2 million hectares of tropical forest landscapes that sequester 30 MT CO2 by 2030’.

Tropical forest landscape projects

Treevive supports tropical forest project owners with funding and technical assistance to accelerate the development of the carbon asset of their project. Treevive also guides to market the results of these projects – including its biodiversity and local community’s benefits – by offering companies that want to offset their unavoidable CO2 emissions high-quality carbon credits, and investors bankable forest landscape projects.

Powered by Form International



Treevive is powered by Form International and thus builds on 30 years of expertise in investments and development of (agri)forest landscape projects in tropical regions in Africa, Latin America and Asia. Form International is experienced in the development and certification of forest carbon projects and deliver a wide range of forestry related services worldwide. Paul Hol, CEO of Form International: ‘In this way we want to channel climate finance to where it is most needed. This is a call for action to investors and companies to join us to accelerate long-term climate finance for the conservation, restoration and sustainable management of tropical forests’.

Immediate take-off

In the run up to the launch Treevive has engaged with the first investors and projects. This means that the forest carbon accelerator has already taken off and will deliver its first high-quality carbon credit results soon.

The launch of Treevive at the Corporate Investments into Forestry & Biodiversity Summit has been recorded and will be available to watch at the event organizers website early next week.