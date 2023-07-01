The shortlist for the World Sustainability Awards 2023 has been announced for the various categories. Heineken and Signify are shortlisted for the ‘Carbon Reduction Award’. Signify is also shortlisted for the Circular Economy Award and Heineken for the External Partnership Award. Maurice Loosschilder (Global Head of Sustainability, Signify) is shortlisted for the Sustainability Leader of the year Award.

Maurice Loosschilder has also recently been shortlisted for the Dutch ‘CSR/Sustainability Manager of the Year 2023’ election (MVO Manager van het Jaar 2023).

See all the shortlisted companies for the various categories.

About the World Sustainability Awards

Entrepreneurial spirit. Innovative mindset. A passion for change. Committing to progress in corporate sustainability requires vision and resilience to succeed. From reducing scope 3 emissions to collaborating for the greater good, leaders around the world are making huge strides to put ESG at the forefront of their businesses.

Join the sustainability community in Amsterdam on 19 October to celebrate the finalists and hear the grand reveal of the World Sustainability Awards 2023 winners.

Photo: Award winners of the World Sustainability Awards 2022