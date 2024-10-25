Tijdens het World Sustainability Congress in The Garden of Amsterdam werden donderdag 24 oktober de winnaars bekend gemaakt van de World Sustainability Awards 2024. Heineken was een van de winnaars en ontving de Carbon Reduction Award.
Een uitgebreide jury bepaalde wie de winnaars werden.
Overzicht winnaars
- Carbon Reduction Award, partnered by Ivalua: The HEINEKEN Company
- Eco Design Award: Flora Food Group
- External Collaboration Award: IHS Towers (Nigeria)
- Future Leader Award: Sabina Mihailescu, ÎntreVecini
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award, partnered by osapiens: Unilever
- Biodiversity Award: Maynilad Water Services, Inc.
- Sustainability Leader of the Year Award: Lisa Larroque Alexander, Sempra
- Sustainable Technology Provider of the Year Award: Ciclo Technology
- Communications Campaign Award: Eastman
- Sustainability Excellence Award: TELUS
- Social Impact Award: Mega Gas Alternative Energy Enterprise
- Sustainable Finance Initiative Award: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Sustainability Team Award: Henkel