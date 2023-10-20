De 2023-editie van het World Sustainability Congres vond dit keer in Amsterdam plaats (18 en 19 april). Traditioneel worden dan ook World Sustainability Awards uitgereikt. Heineken kreeg daarbij twee awards uitgereikt: de ‘External Partnership Award’ en de ‘Carbon Reduction Award’. Het congres wordt jaarlijks georganiseerd door Sustainability Leaders.

Een overzicht van alle winnaars:

  • Carbon Reduction Award Partnered by Ivalua – The HEINEKEN Company
  • Circular Economy Award – Clarios
  • Sustainable Supply Chain Award – Schneider Electric
  • Profit With Purpose Award, – ecording
  • Sustainability Excellence Award – Merck Group
  • Sustainable Technology Award – Colgate-Palmolive
  • Future Leader Award – Tom Newbigging, GSK
  • External Partnership Award – The HEINEKEN Company
  • Sustainability Leader of the Year Award – Ezgi Barcenas, AB InBev
  • Diversity & Inclusion Award – Walgreens Boots Alliance
  • New Launch Award – Kontoor Brands, Inc.
  • 100+ Startup of the Year Award Partnered by 100+ Accelerator – Atlas AI
  • Sustainable Team Award – Ultra Music Festival

 