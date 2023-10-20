De 2023-editie van het World Sustainability Congres vond dit keer in Amsterdam plaats (18 en 19 april). Traditioneel worden dan ook World Sustainability Awards uitgereikt. Heineken kreeg daarbij twee awards uitgereikt: de ‘External Partnership Award’ en de ‘Carbon Reduction Award’. Het congres wordt jaarlijks georganiseerd door Sustainability Leaders.
Een overzicht van alle winnaars:
- Carbon Reduction Award Partnered by Ivalua – The HEINEKEN Company
- Circular Economy Award – Clarios
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award – Schneider Electric
- Profit With Purpose Award, – ecording
- Sustainability Excellence Award – Merck Group
- Sustainable Technology Award – Colgate-Palmolive
- Future Leader Award – Tom Newbigging, GSK
- External Partnership Award – The HEINEKEN Company
- Sustainability Leader of the Year Award – Ezgi Barcenas, AB InBev
- Diversity & Inclusion Award – Walgreens Boots Alliance
- New Launch Award – Kontoor Brands, Inc.
- 100+ Startup of the Year Award Partnered by 100+ Accelerator – Atlas AI
- Sustainable Team Award – Ultra Music Festival